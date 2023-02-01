Health centre for Kunua

ABG Secretary for Health, Clement Totavun, said this project will be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) following the successful approval of a proposal for the Kunua Health Centre.

“We prioritised Kunua due to lack of adequate government services in that region for a long time. The government health centre is unable to meet the health needs of the growing population therefore we planned for a better health facility to improve quality and access to health services for the people of Kunua,” said Totavun.

The ADB technical team, who were recently in Buka, met with the Department of Health and discussed the project schedule and other issues.

“Based on the site assessment, planning and design, the tender for the construction of the facility will be out in May and construction to start in July/August this year,” said Totavun.

The full cost of the project will be met by the ADB, including the medical equipment.