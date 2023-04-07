HDI beckons corporate sponsors to support initiative

Their Loving Service to the Needy program has reached people from all walks of life, including those on the streets, from broken homes, and abused women.

In 2023, the organization aims to reach even more people in need who have the mindset of helping themselves, and they are calling on businesses to assist with this effort.

HDI believes that corporate social responsibility can be more meaningful if it is used to transform people into human assets for themselves, their families, and their communities. They are asking businesses to partner with them in this endeavor and help mitigate the Law & Order problems that affect everyone.

To encourage businesses to support this initiative, HDI has created four sponsorship categories. The Bronze Sponsorship is K2, 000, Silver Sponsorship is K5,000, Gold Sponsorship is K10,000, and Platinum Sponsorship is K20,000.

In return for their support, corporate sponsors will receive several benefits. These include stalls for two seminars in 2023, video and Facebook awareness, and free invitations to seminars to interact with recipients of the sponsorship. The number of staff members allowed to attend the seminars varies according to the sponsorship level.

Bronze Sponsors can send two staff members, Silver Sponsors can send three staff members, Gold Sponsors can send four staff members, and Platinum Sponsors can send five staff members. By attending these seminars, the corporate sponsors will have the opportunity to see firsthand the impact of their support and interact with the recipients of the sponsorship.

By partnering with HDI, businesses can use their corporate social responsibility initiatives more meaningfully and help transform people into human assets for themselves, their families, and their communities.

