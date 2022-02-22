Hastings Deering support’s Buk bilong pikinini

Hastings Deering generously made a space available at their compound for the BBP team to have safe access and area to store their books and learning materials, which have been shipped in from Australia.

Buk Bilong Pikinini’s Executive Officer Leanne Resson presented certificates of appreciation to Hastings Sales and Marketing Manager Bryan Wareing and Natalie Bola who is the Administration Supervisor.

In its 15 years of operation Buk Bilong Pikinini has brought more than 1.5 million books to Papua New Guinea, and being able to safely store these, has allowed them to supply not only our Library Learning Centres but also hundreds of school libraries across the country.

Hastings Deering also assisted with the establishment of BBP’s, UPNG LLC, and has been providing shelving for the containers.

The BBP team and children are looking forward to coming back soon on a field trip to launch their reader ‘When I grow up I want to be a Heavy Equipment Operator’.