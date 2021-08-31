Gutpela Wasman Bilong ol Sipsip

The celebration was held on Sunday 29th August 2021, at the St Gerard Cathedral.

Sir John Cardinal Ribat MSC, Archbishop of Port Moresby was the main celebrant at the Episcopal Ordination, assisted by Mons. Archbishop Fermin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez, Apostolic Nuncio to Papua New Guinea and retired bishop, Rev. Gilles Côté SMM. They were joined by the clergy from different dioceses across PNG. Men women, the youth and children, joined them as well.

In his homily, Bp Gilles Côté noted that the position of the ‘Bishop’ was one intended to be that of service and not of power. He exhorted the new Bishop to become a Servant-Leader prepared to journey with his people.

The Apostolic Nuncio Mons Rodriguez described the occasion as ‘God’s goodness’. He encouraged the new Bishop to ‘smell like his sheep’, have a ‘compassionate’ heart for his people and be a ‘Servant of Hope’.

“Guided by faith, trust and hope may God guide you to journey with your people and be a true and faithful pastor,” he said.

The Bishop-Elect said, “Dilawa ita hanamoa!” (Let’s praise and thank God). The presence of God and Mary is visible in a people journeying and united together. ‘Love, Honesty and Trust’ is my motto and with the help of God, I will strive to be a ‘Gutpela wasman bilong sipsip’. I trust that this mission can be achieved by upholding the motto ‘Yes, Lord I Love You’ because love changes everything and conquers all.”

Chairlady to Holy Spirit Cathedral Parish Pastoral Council in Madang, Margaret Anut, recalled Bp Joseph’s prior years in Madang as Parish Priest of the Holy Spirit Cathedral. She was proud of his elevation.

“In his years as a priest in Madang, we grew close to him as the leader of our parish working together to ensure spiritual formation programs and church activities were in order. He will make a good new Bishop,” she stated.

Bishop Durero’s family was represented by Jane Soriano who congratulated him and prayed for divine guidance on his role of service.

Dressed in traditional bilas, the Awin-Aekyom, Yougom, Boazi, Kiwai (Bamu, Gogodala), Min, Madang people, the teachers and students accompanied the Eucharistic processions giving it a unique and a distinctive indigenous flavour.

Following mass, cultural celebrations ensued on the sports field of St Gerard. The lively traditional dance performances, witnessed by a huge crowd, were from the different parishes of the Diocese of Daru-Kiunga. It was an expression of welcome and gratitude.

Due to recent detection of cases of Delta-Variant COVID-19, safety measures were adhered to right throughout the ceremony.