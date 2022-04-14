Gulf PPC Officially Takes Over

He made this call to the public who gathered at the town field to witness a handover-take over ceremony of the PPC reigns, held this morning in Kerema town.

The brief ceremony was done in the absence of outgoing PPC Mariah Jones, who could not make it due to personal reasons and sent her apology.

Chief Inspector, Lemb takes over as PPC for the province in the eve of the 2022 National General Elections.

Acting Provincial Administrator, James Hasu welcomed the PPC after formally announcing the changes this morning.

Mr Haus acknowledged the presence of PPC Lemb and said the Gulf Provincial Government Administration is happy to assist the police force and support them improve law and order in the province, and especially during this time of election.