Growing Rice In Aiya

Lead farmer, Knox Alumbi, said rice growing is new to the area and would take time to convince people to grow their own rice. He said while some members of the community have made some attempt to growing the crop, many challenges have been faced due to the lack of basic skills required to growing rice.

A team from the National Agriculture and Research Institute (NARI) paid a brief visit to Aiya LLG. Alumbi told them it would be helpful if proper training on basic rice growing is provided including introducing appropriate rice varieties suitable for the local environment.

He said that any support by NARI would go a long way to help the people in order for them to learn the skills required for growing and processing rice. “We have two micro milling machines and we would like NARI to train our people to grow and mill rice for our own use,” Alumbi added.

The brief visit by the NARI team was to check on progress after rice seeds were supplied to the area by NARI Acting Director General, Warea Orapa, who is a local. While Mr Orapa supplied the TCS10 (Taichung Sen 10), a variety of Taiwanese origin (a lowlands variety), locals were growing two other varieties that were introduced by the local Catholic priest.



The NARI team observed a number of issues including; nursery establishment, transplanting, spacing and other basic skills. Arrangements would be made soon to conduct training on basic skills including postharvest (milling) and how to run the milling machines. NARI would also assist the locals to establish a rice seed system and identify rice varieties suitable to the local environment.

Meanwhile, Mr Alumbi, was provided a data collection sheet to collect data on various aspects of rice growing from people already growing the crop with the aim of generating information that would be useful for further work on rice there.