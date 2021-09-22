Greater Sepik Economic Development Forum

The event will be held from October 25th-26th. The students are appealing to elites from Sepik including Sepik Students, Academics, Corporate Bodies, NGO’s and Members of Parliament to come together and present their views and plans for the region at the forum.

UPNG East Sepik Student Union representative, Lawrence Yalongi said East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird and West Sepik Governor, Tony Wouwou will also address the event.

“The purpose of event is to engage in intellectual discussions in reviewing, analyzing and creating development pathways for the greater Sepik Region”

“Those planning to present papers are to submit an abstract by the 5th of October and the final draft for consideration and inclusion in the program by the 18th of October 2021. Abstracts can be emailed to sepikregionecondev@gmail.com and must be up to 1000 words or less.

With the theme, ‘Securing our future through inclusive sustainable economic growth’, Mr Yalongi said the forum will enable the two provincial governments to review their economic plans for the provinces in line with the MTDP III.

He said the venue for the event is yet to be confirmed, pending clearance from the National Control Centre.