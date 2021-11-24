Goroka MP’s health worker support

MP Tambua said it is a token of appreciation from himself and his DDA to recognise the important role these workers play as frontline workers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said front line health workers deserve to be recognized for the important role they play in health service to the people of Goroka as well as the rest of Eastern Highlands province.

Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Dr. Joseph Apa welcomed the gesture offered to health workers. He said this comes at an appropriate time when the workers will celebrate Christmas with their families.