 

Goroka MP’s health worker support

BY: Loop Author
08:17, November 24, 2021
35 reads

Goroka MP, Aiye Tambua has committed K150,000 to reward Health workers working within Goroka District including all levels of staff from janitors to the management.

MP Tambua said it is a token of appreciation from himself and his DDA to recognise the important role these workers play as frontline workers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said front line health workers deserve to be recognized for the important role they play in health service to the people of Goroka as well as the rest of Eastern Highlands province.

Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Dr. Joseph Apa welcomed the gesture offered to health workers. He said this comes at an appropriate time when the workers will celebrate Christmas with their families.

Tags: 
MP Tambua handing over the K150
000 cheque to the CEO of EHPHA
Dr. Joseph Apa.
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 35 reads