Goroka Bilum Festival returns

The four-day festival will feature a bilum marketplace, bilum toktok, and gala night as it runs alongside the annual Goroka Festival from 16 to 19 September at the Pacific Gardens Hotel.

Founder of the festival and the Goroka Bilum Weavers Cooperative, Florence Jaukae Kamel, has taken the Goroka Bilum Festival from humble beginnings to a four-day celebration applauding the artistry of female weavers or bilum meris from across the Highlands of PNG.

Kamel says the festival provides an opportunity to celebrate and elevate the ancient skills and designs of bilums, while simultaneously acting as a marketing platform for bilum weavers in outer districts.

“It’s important for people, especially international visitors to the festival, to understand that each bilum has a story. It involves planting, sewing and a cultural identity that encompasses a community of women and skills passed from one generation to another.

“When we engage with fibre, we are creating something, but we also participate in the historic traditions of tens of thousands of years. We are not only making art for our soul and for future generations, but also weaving the work of our ancestors.

“We are excited to utilise the festival as a platform to showcase this, especially for all our weavers who travel in from other districts such as the Highlands provinces and the Momase regions of PNG.

Remember, when you buy a bilum, you are helping a family to educate their children. Many of the women in our cooperative are single mothers and really need assistance and empowerment that economically enables them to support their families and escape dire circumstances such as domestic violence.”

Over the years, bilum has developed into a crucial source of income for PNG women, empowering them as micro-entrepreneurs, especially those living in the Highlands where there are a few income-generating opportunities outside of subsistence farming.

Bilum-weaving communities such as the Goroka Bilum Weavers Cooperative have assisted over 100 bilum meris to date, often also providing much needed social support.

Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia, an agency of the Pacific Island Forum, has worked closely with the bilum meris and their communities in PNG for nearly two decades, where they continue to support, sponsor and advocate for the Goroka Bilum Festival as a platform to showcase the exquisite artistry to international buyers.

PTI Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner, Caleb Jarvis, said the importance of building the profile of bilum into international markets is vital for creating a sustainable, export-ready industry.

“We are proud to have been part of the Goroka Bilum Festival since its inception and to see it grow each year. The Goroka Bilum Festival now brings weavers from across the Highlands together, helping to create connections between the informal weaving market and international buyers.”

A newly introduced program, ‘Savim Tumbuna Rop na Tumbuna Pent’ is set to be the highlight of the festival, allowing audiences to witness seedlings and nursery cuts passed on to weavers for replanting, encouraging sustainability within the industry. Other exciting programs over the course of the festival include the Bilum Wokabaut, Bilum Sisters Networking, Bilum Transfer of Knowledge and Bilum Fibre and Pigment Processing.

This year, to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all, the Goroka Bilum Festival organisers have worked closely alongside the Goroka COVID-19 team to implement several health and safety measures across the four-day festival. These will include reduced event capacity throughout all venues, enforced social distancing, sanitisation stations, mask wearing and temperature taking.