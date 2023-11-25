Gorohu Village Receives Solar Kits

The donation by NiuPower aims to address the longstanding power deficit in the region.

CEO of NiuPower Ltd Michael Uiari expressed gratitude on behalf of NiuPower and its shareholders, Kumul Petroleum and Santos, emphasizing the significance of community support. The CEO highlighted the broader national objective of achieving 70% electricity coverage by 2030 and stressed the importance of businesses contributing to this goal.

The solar kits not only bring light to households but also pave the way for further development, including potential connectivity for mobile telephones once coverage is established. Uiari acknowledged the pivotal role of PNG Power and thanked them, along with shareholders and suppliers, for enabling NiuPower's community-focused initiatives.

Detailing their community investment program since 2019, Uiari mentioned coverage in five villages, providing essential resources such as water tanks for water security and contributing to education through the establishment of libraries.

Future plans include initiatives for sanitation, church support, sports sponsorships, and a focus on food security, demonstrating NiuPower's multifaceted approach to improving lives beyond monetary investments.

Uiari revealed that NiuPower has invested four and a half million kina across project area communities since 2019, with a commitment to ongoing support. The CEO emphasized that the goal is not just financial assistance but creating tangible impacts on people's lives, especially for the younger generation.