Goodman Fielder Donates To Relief Call

Goodman Fielder's Area Sales Manager Michael Kase expressed his sentiments about the impact COVID-19 has had on everyone during a presentation made to the Goroka Chamber of Commerce.

“…as a province and as a community we have all been affected by COVID-19, the surges we see in Goroka have been a concern to many and we acknowledge that our fragile Health Care System has been under a lot of strain in recent months,” said Kase.

He further said, “Today we are pleased to present to the Goroka Chamber with some of your household favorites (Flame flour, Skel Rice, Flame sugar) to the value of K4000, and a cheque for K5000 which will go towards procurement of more PPE for the hospital.”

The food items will be sent directly to the health care workers who have been working tirelessly during this time.

Kase hoped the donation will alleviate some of the strain experienced by health workers and hospital management.