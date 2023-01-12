Goodman Fielder backs ‘Throwdown in Vula'a’

Donations include, a total of 300KG Skel rice, 130KG Flame Flour, 50kg of Flame Sugar plus merchandise to the value of K5,000.

Ephraim Kumbia, Area Sales Manager for Goodman Fielder said “An emphasis is placed on encouraging healthy living, active lifestyle in the community.

“In addition, sport contributes to the development of an individual and the community at large, aids in keeping our youth occupied, focused and goal orientated, as such are we are pleased to support through this donation.”

Kumbia added, “Furthermore, we are pleased that there is a general beach clean-up that occurs before and after the event, once again reinforcing to the community about the importance of waste management.”

He congratulated Kila Kilaverave and Jack Karo from CrossFit PNG and Functional 365 for the initiative and says they look forward to a weekend of great sportsmanship.’

Throwdown in Vula'a is not so much a fitness competition, but rather a showcase of fitness in its purest form and natural abilities stemming from the participants’ lifestyle.

Kilaverave said, “TiV is a celebration of the lives of our families in Hula village and a showcase of their simple yet beneficial lifestyle as the benchmark for living healthy in PNG

“Hula village in Central Province will be the venue of this exciting annual event, with plans for the competition to make its way into the main city.”