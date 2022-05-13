Goilala Camp Receives Water Tanks

Six Mile settlement is one of the settlements in the city that had water problems for many years. This came to the attention of the NCD Grassroots Network Foundation and they made a delivery of water tanks this week.

Someone had suggested and requested earlier that the NCD Grassroots Network Foundation should assist with water and with the requests, water tanks were delivered to their door step.

NCD GNF when delivering the water tanks told the community that they well deserved the two water tanks. Since 2011 the NCD GNF has been in existence doing charity work in the communities around NCD especially in the squatter settlements.