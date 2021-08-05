Goi presents K2million to church

Minister Goi presented the Body of Christ churches a K1million cheque and the Wantok Radio Light another cheque for one million.

Goi said this is the government’s token of appreciation for what churches are doing and para-church organisations like the Wantok Radio Light for reaching into people’s spiritual life in Papua New Guinea and the Asia Pacific region, to make a holistic change.

He said when a person’s spiritual life is changed then his social and mental attitude will change to make them a better citizen in nation building.

Minister Goi daid, “Spiritual aspects and physical aspects together address the wellbeing of the person in a holistic manner to produce better people so that other people will know that God exists.”

Goi said the other K1million committed to the Body of Christ Churches is to erect a unity pillar which was approved by the NEC recently.

“Work on the building of a unity pillar now begins with the K1 million the government is giving to the Body of Christ Churches so work must progress. With this we want to tell those who come to our country that God is in this country and that we serve God in this country,” he added.

The Wantok Radio Light cheque was received by General Manager, Billy Yasi, who thanked the government for the generous contribution, in such a difficult economic situation.

Pastor Michael Wilson, Deputy Chairman of the Body of Christ, received the K1million cheque for the Unity Pillar.

He said, “What the church and government had been praying for has now become a reality. We would like you to personally thank our Prime Minister for this.”