Gobari-Situm link upgraded

Member for Nawaeb, Theo Pelgen, said this road serves former public servants, ex civil workers, farmers and locals, who rely heavily on this section for access into Lae City and other parts of Morobe.

Scoping works were initially done in September by the Nawaeb District technical team (Allied PNG Group) prior to funding appropriations.

Work started last week and will give a facelift of the road Junction at Nabak towards the Labuta portion at Situm River.

Ahibu Construction, a local contractor, was engaged to clear and level the road, to ensure the movement of goods and services is maintained.

“Infrastructure upgrade is a priority for my government and we will continue on to impact areas that have been identified and captured in the Nawaeb District 5 Year Development Plan,” said Pelgen.

“This road in particular is an access for economic activities to flourish and thus will drive local and national economy.”

Pelgen assured that once the upkeep of the road link is concluded, further feasibility studies will be conducted to determine the full sealing work.

The MP said funding is a major need to maintain all feeder roads, however, he is rest assured of the support from the Marape-Rosso Government to push development into the rural areas of Nawaeb.