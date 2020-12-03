Global Leaders for the Peace Webinar

Around 50 people of political leaders, Religious representatives, youth, women, and journalists from 8 countries, including Korea, USA, Canada, and Pacific Island countries including Fiji, Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea, participated in this webinar. Participants discussed the role of global peace citizens, and climate change and peacebuilding that have emerged as an important security issue to the Pacific Island countries.

Ven. Hyewon, the representative of Korea for the World Buddhist Summit, stated his congratulatory message that “In the midst of all this hardship, meetings like this one where we coming together online to continue peace work, sets an example for all.”

Regarding the issue on climate change, the Former Speaker of Parliament of Kiribati, Tebuai Uaai, said, “A dozen countries including Fiji, Vanuatu and the Federated States of Micronesia are identified as particularly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters. For example, in Kiribati, we see the sea getting higher as the coastal areas are eaten away. Some homes are flooded throughout the year. In the Solomon Islands, coastal erosion has been severe, stripping away at coconut plantations and even graveyards.”

Aneet Kumar, a member of IPYG (International Youth Peace Group) and a USP Students’ Association Administration and Research Officer from Fiji, said many Pacific island countries are appealing for border issues because climate change may cause the country to disappear.

He said leaders should not only try to solve this problem with political or religious thoughts, but with humanity. In addition, there is a need for a platform to voice the concerns and opinions of youth toward this issue.”

Another participant, Rickson Jordan Bau, a Press and Public Affairs Officer of British High Commission of Solomon Islands and Nauru stated, that since the people of Solomon Islands always live with the threat of climate change, having peace in Solomon Islands cannot be considered apart from climate change.

Rev. Swami Chidghan Anand Parivrajak, a Head Priest of Shiv Dham Temple from Florida, USA, commented on the role of global peace citizens.

“The fundamental cause of conflict in this era, and the future generation, is not primarily economic, but it will be non-state base and cultural instead.”

He said iwe, ourselves should equip the mindset as well as competence of global leaders and also, we should make together and cooperate with accountable international organizations.”

“When we say conflict, we mainly think of armed conflicts. Also, we usually think the country would be peaceful without such a war. However, most of the South Pacific island countries have no war, but violence and conflicts occur frequently within family in their homes. And the number of them is high enough worldwide. I believe there are two ways we can solve this problem and bring peace to our households. One is through education, and the other is abiding by religious teachings at home,” said about the wide awareness and answer to conflicts, Susana Tuisawau, an Executive Director of Pacific Foundation for the Advancement of Women (PACFAW).

“Today we are living in an era where one small movement can affect the whole world. At this time, it is important to have an open-minded perspective on global issues, not just focusing on your country or your region,” said a HWPL official.