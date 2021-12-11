Gifts Wrapped With Love

Co-Founder of Friends of PomGen, Naarai Banam was on hand to receive the gifts.

More than 200 gifts were wrapped to give to all the Children in the Pediatric Ward at Port Moresby General Hospital.

This was an initiative of their School Parent Group TEMIS to encourage their students to share the love this Christmas especially with children at the hospital.

TEMIS Parent Group Chairlady Melissa Belford said, “On behalf of the TEMIS Parent Group, we feel so blessed to be part of the Christmas Giving program for POMGEN. “

“We are also very grateful to our TEMIS families and their contribution because we could not have done it without them.”

TEMIS Parent Group Vice - Chairlady Jane Grasso added, “We are so grateful to the generous parents who donated all these gifts for such a worthy cause. I hope it lights up the children’s little faces when they open them”.

Banam, on receiving the gifts said, “We would like to say a huge thank and extend our sincere appreciation to Ela Murray International for your support. It’s a tremendous effort from the TEMIS Parent Group. A very Merry Christmas to our friends at Ela Murray International School”.