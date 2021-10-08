George Brown School Opens New Facility

Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong in the presence of Gazelle District Administrator Hubert Wangun, Managing Director of Jacom Building Construction Ltd Thomas Gore, Principal Andrew Mou and education officers officially commissioned the new infrastructure yesterday.

Mr Wong said it was important to have classrooms of quality for proper learning.

“It is about an asset and should be given time and quality to last for years. When we fix classrooms, we mean business. We talk about quality and money,” he said.

Jacom Building Construction Ltd completed the construction of the building successfully at a cost of K500,000 and funded by the Office of the Member For Gazelle, under the district services improvement program funds.

Mr Wong said the building has to last and asked students and teachers to take responsibility in looking after it.

He said George Brown Secondary School was an old school and many people who had gone through it were good citizens and contributing to the development of the country.

The school was elevated to secondary school status in 2018 to cater for the increase in student population.

Other schools in the district that will see new four-in-one classrooms are Tudungan and Warakindam Primary Schools. St Joseph’s Napapar Primary School also officially opened its three-in-one classroom on yesterday, funded by the Japanese Government.

Mr Wangun made a challenge to students and teachers that the quality infrastructure put in place must match the quality output learning.