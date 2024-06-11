Gene aspires to give back

Based in the United Kingdom, while transiting, Gene made a short visit to the St Joseph International Primary School, East Boroko to talk to the kids about his new program called “in the game today. Gene is also reaching to any sponsors and likeminded people to come forward Gene Aspire”. The program targets young boys and girls in schools, settlements and villages and aimed at sharing the experiences of his incredible rugby league journey from a settlement kid to an icon and assist.

Gene was born in Goroka. After playing in the 1995 rugby league world cup for Papua New Guinea, Gene was offered a contract to play for Hull Kingston Rovers in the old Second Division. After moving to the United Kingdom, Gene played for Hull KR from 1996 to 2000. He scored 94 Tries in 111 matches during that period, and was a massively popular figure at the club

Story short, since Gene retired in 2008 his love and passion for the game continued to drive him to share the values and wealth of knowledge and experience that rugby league has taught him with the next generation. Especially his humble upbringing as a settlement kid while the rest is history.

The favorite son of Goroka was quite excited to be back home to see family, while putting some finishing touches to his house which he built seven years ago, before the COVID pandemic. Gene’s planning to return to Goroka and help encourage and inspire the young boys and girls in the settlements to go to school, set goals and aspire to be somebody not only in rugby league but life in general.

Gene also reflected on his early playing days of the1990s and how his rugby league journey took him across to other side of the world with very little English, the culture barriers and the cold climate which was quite overwhelming for the settlement kid.