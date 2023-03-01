Gen-Tamo celebrates 10th anniversary

The school shares premises with the Morobe Special Education Centre at Eriku.

A double celebration was hosted on Tuesday; Gen-Tamo’s 10th anniversary as well as the launching ofQuoreka’s new book on early childhood learning.

Principal Nakau, who hails from Siwai in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, said the Gen-Tamo Headstart School initially started as an early childhood learning centre, catering for children aged 2-6.

As the years progressed, new grades were added.

“He (Quoreka) met me at a training on child development,” said Nakau.

“When he was doing his presentation, I was the one who was responding. He asked me, how did you know all these answers? Later I told him, I was a teacher at an international school.

“That’s where he got me on, and we would get together and discuss how to start this school.

“He met me in 2010 and after two years, we started this school.”

Nakau said they started the school from scratch, depending solely on school fees to pay their teachers.Starting with only four teachers and 50 students, the school now has eight teachers, 200 students and

two ancillary staff.

Speaking of the commemoration of their 10th year, Nakau said: “I was really emotional when I saw the students. It was very emotional to recall back to when I started.

“I went through many challenges to start this school and today we are celebrating our 10th year. It’s a great achievement for us and also for Mr Haring Quoreka to launch that book.

“In that book you will see many of our inputs and photos in there are from Gen-Tamo as well.”

Gen-Tamo has had two Grade Eight graduations so far, where most of their students have been accepted into the nearby Lae Secondary School.

Gen-Tamo is a permitted school, meaning it is a recognised institution that does not come under the national education system.