GBV Coalition Convenes

Co-chair of the Coalition Powes Parkop said, within the next 12 months, they are determined to make a difference.

While, addressing those who gathered, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop said that on a daily basis we are reminded of the extent of gender-based violence (GBV) crisis facing the country.

The Coalition of Parliamentarians pledged to address GBV which comes at a critical time. The coalition is created by committed members.

The Parliamentarians expressed their collective horror and disgust on the event which transpired yesterday, where two women were tortured at 5-Mile in Port Moresby.

Mr Parkop thanked the coalition members for making their time.

Chair of this PNG Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV, Charles Abel said, they will continue to play their part, in ensuring there are reserved seats for women in Parliament.

The United Nations Development Programme is providing technical support to the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV as part of its gender programming.