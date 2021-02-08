Gazelle MP stresses on self-reliance

He made this undertaking when he delivered a boat each to Kabakada and Kuraip wards in Livuan Reimber LLG, and an oven to mothers at Napapar 2 in Central Gazelle LLG on Saturday, February 6th.

Minister Wong pointed to the proverb: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

He said the Gazelle district is keen to discourage handouts believing that it is detrimental to sustainable development.

Minister Wong stated that with the boats, people in the wards can properly organise themselves and supply fish to markets to raise revenue for respective families and wards while mothers could utilise the oven to generate income as well. This will stimulate the local economy in the wards.

He clarified funding for the two boats was sourced from the National Fisheries Authority.

Minister Wong expressed concern that many programs and projects, including this one, were supposed to have been implemented by the district administration two years ago but did not eventuate, resulting in a significant percentage of unspent funds.

“These are already approved and committed funds by the District Development Authority for implementation roll out by the administration machinery. There is no need for approved and committed funds to be included again in the following year’s budget. This gives a false increase in the budget. A special finance instruction will be released soon by the Secretary for Finance to clarify this ongoing misunderstanding in provincial and district administrations.”

Minister Wong commended Kabakada ward for its transparency in putting in place its ward bank account, population and collecting weekly tithes.

He stressed the importance of ward development committees to identify impact programs to utilise the K10,000 from the district.