Gazelle gets new ambulances

One ambulance is for the Kerevat Health Centre while the other is for outreach programs for the health sector in the district.

The ambulance for the outreach program will be based and monitored at the Kerevat district headquarters.

The two new ambulances were handed over by Gazelle MP Jelta Wong to begin operations in their respective areas of duty at the Kerevat district headquarters.

When presenting the vehicles, Minister Wong said the Gazelle District Development Authority (GDDA) should be commended for allowing the purchase of the two new ambulances.

“When you have a DDA board and have the likeminded thinking of servicing the people then you will always have something brought back in for service delivery. We have a great team of people that want to do good for the district,” Minister Wong said.

He was also appreciative of the district health coordinator, Conrad Piyap, who is passionate about driving health services in the district.

He said the ambulance for the outreach program must be used well, and not only for the district’s health programs but also by stakeholders who wish to support the delivery of health services in Gazelle.

Wong urged the health teams to visit villages and wards in the district using the outreach program vehicle to conduct awareness, do inspections and run clinics.

Meantime, the local MP commended nurses at the Kerevat Health Centre and other areas in the district for being courageous in their frontline duties.