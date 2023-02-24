Gazelle gets new acting DA

He is Thomas Nakui, former advisor for the East New Britain Provincial Administration human resources division.

Nakui brings to the district over 30 years of experience as a public servant.

He is not new to the district as he was previously a manager for one of the local level governments in the district before taking up his post as advisor with the human resources division.

Nakui was installed by the Deputy Administrator Corporate Services, Marakan Uvano, at the district headquarters in Kerevat this week.

At the ceremony, Uvano challenged all public servants to work together with Nakui, saying the province’s 2023 budget was at K600 million and Gazelle district has a large chunk of it with K60 million, mostly rollover funds from past years.

He said all public servants must work with Nakui to help implement the development plans of the district pushed by local MP, Jelta Wong, who is also Minister for National Fisheries and Marine Resources.

He outlined that national MPs are mandated by the people and their plans to get services to the people must be enforced by the public servants, who are the implementers.

Nakui, when taking over the reins from outgoing District Administrator, Hubert Wangun, who is taking up further studies, stated that his installment does not mean he will punish public servants.

Instead, he said he is in the position to serve the people of the district and he is there to work.

He urged the public servants to work harder and smarter together.