Gazelle Continues Road Upgrades

Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong said the purchase of roadworks machinery is a good decision as it is helping to enable responsive repairs of feeder roads in the wards. The work has also progressed onto roads that come under the responsibility of the ENB provincial government.

He was responding to a news article reported in one of the dailies highlighting the plight by people from Vunga and Avungi areas in Inland Baining on the need for better roads.

Mr Wong admitted that road infrastructure upgrading and maintenance is crucial in the Gazelle electorate that is diverse and faces geographical challenges.

He said it is a lot convenient to have roadwork machines readily available to respond to maintenance in the 131 wards in the district.

“The engagement of the earth moving machines is being done using funds earmarked and allocated for pre-scoped and cost responsive repairs and maintenance through respective LLGs,” Mr Wong said.

He said Gazelle Business Corporation Limited, the business arm of the district is managing the plant and machineries.

According to a recent report by GBCL’s civil sector for 2020 to 2021, responsive work covering grubbing, backfilling, grading and drainage works have taken place on feeder roads right across the district.

He said other key road projects is the completion of the first phase from Bitakapuk ward 1 to Waririki ward 1, which is about two kilometres cost K2 million and was completed in June.

There were two phases to this project with phase one completed and phase two currently underway by contractor Kokopo Plant Hire. This road maintenance is co-funded by Gazelle District Development Authority and East New Britain Provincial Government.

Mr Wong said there is now progress in making tracks into the hinterlands of Lassul known as the New Britain Coastal Highway.

A memorandum of agreement was signed recently between the Gazelle District Administration and company KK Connections Ltd (KKCL) for the new Mobisberk to Lassul Station Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Project. This project is worth K5.4 million.

In the Livuan Reimber LLG, Contractor EastCop was awarded the contract for North Coast road rehabilitation costing K2 million.

Mr Wong is hopeful that slowly but surely, all feeder roads in the five LLGs will be fixed eventually.

He added: “I cannot make everyone happy within one term but I will try my best to make sure that vital services such as roads, schools and health services reach the people in my district."