Gaulim health post upgrade

Member for Gazelle and Health Minister, Jelta Wong announced recently that the plan to redesign the facility has been approved and construction work to be undertaken by contractor Hoam Builders will start this month.

He said the project is worth K4.5 million and was awarded last month under the Health Services Sector Development Project (HSSDP) and financed under the partnership of Asian Development Bank, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and PNG Government.

The contractor is now mobilizing to the site and expected to complete the construction by June, 2022.

Minister Wong said the refurbishment will replace the old dilapidated, termite infested health facility built by a local landowner company under its community obligation from 1980.

He said the design for Gaulim is unique and expected to boost health services for around 10, 500 people in three wards of Inland Baining LLG and five wards of Toma Vunadidir LLG.

This new six-bed CHP is being built considering local needs and environment through community consultations, engagement of local district and provincial administration, Provincial Building Board under the partnership of District Development Authority and Provincial Health Authority.

The facility will be in compliance to National Health Service Standards with concrete flooring and masonry blocks and expected to last over 50 years with basic maintenance.

The new-look health centre will include:

Three consultation, examination and treatment rooms

A procedure room

Three-bed inpatient ward for observation, treatment

A birthing suite

A three-bed inpatient ward for anti-natal and post birthing services

A health promotion room for counselling on family planning, nutrition, healthy behaviours and;

Specific rooms for administration and infection control and prevention measures.

This facility will be supported by three new three-bedroom staff houses, an incinerator for waste management, a generator building and an ablution building.

For future maintenance of the health centre, there will be a specific area set aside to support refurbishments and re-configuration of existing building for infectious disease prevention and control.