The Galip helping Gazelle farmers

He is now enjoying benefits of an emerging galip nut market.

Galip, Canarium indicum, has been growing in his area for over 40 years.

Robin recently sold 151 kilograms of fresh galip nuts at Kerevat.

Galip trees grow up to 30 metres high and not only provide a form of income but provide other benefits as food, timber and firewood.

They are also planted as shade for cocoa trees.



After the galip is harvested, the nut is cracked open, and the raw kernel eaten or strung on coconut frond stems.

When there is surplus, the dried nuts are stored in bush rope-woven bilums.

The nuts are found in local markets, both as fresh and dried nuts.

Galip trees are also reported to have medicinal properties when the bark of young trees is scraped, wrapped with leaves and heated over the fire to heal bruises, sores and body aches.

The transition from a humble nut with traditional ways of preparation, to a packaged galip product is a new opportunity for farmers like Robin from inland Baining, who now have a larger market for their nuts.

Research and development of the potential for this new product has been increasing over the past 20 years.

The current research program, run jointly by the National Agriculture Research Institute, Griffith’s University in Brisbane, and the University of Adelaide, is focusing on the commercial aspects to support private entrepreneurs.

The City Pharmacy group has been strong supporters of this research, providing outlets for packaged roasted nuts in Port Moresby.

Tropicana supermarket is providing a local outlet in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The roasted nut market in this research stage is valued at up to K450, 000.