Gabone double celebration

It will be an unforgettable event as on this same day, Saturday 30th October, 2021, the life of the initiator for this church project was celebrated. The funeral of late John Iru also took place on that day.

The Gabone church project was a dream project of Late Iru. The elite from the village, and son of a retired deacon, dreamed the design of the church he wanted to build for his local church, and set out to achieve that with support from the village locals.

Deacon Kakasi Sei related that when late Iru received the vision, he shared it first with his immediate family and relatives.

“He gave them this challenge, ‘I have something important in my mind and I want to share it with you. If you don’t want to follow me that’s ok but once I start this church building I will never turn back. I will move on and on until I finish this church building’. And that happened,” Deacon Kakasi Sei.

Late Iru organized a major fundraiser in 2003 with a walkathon starting from Reverend Sioni Kami Memorial Church (RSKMC) at 5-Mile in Port Moresby, to Hula. They raised K12,000.

Deacon Kakasi said a ground breaking ceremony took place in 2005 and in 2007 the first post was erected. That was when they people saw the miraculous hand of God.

Deacon Kakasi said, “God blessed our village with 500 yellow fin tuna. When the fishermen went down to fish, huge yellow fin tuna just came ashore, and that was the greatest miracle.”

All 500 of the tuna was sold. All proceedings went towards the church building account.

Late Iru’s dream reached its full maturity and a grand opening was planned for Saturday October 30 2021. However, the funeral service of this hero of faith, was held on the same day as the grand opening of the church. Late Iru was called home just days short of seeing his dream in all its grandeur.

“On behalf of the (United Church) I want to express thank you to late John Iru, for contributions he made in the church, especially in this part of the church Gabone, in East Central Papua region, Gabagaba circuit,” said Reverend Bernard Siai, Moderator of United Church of PNG.

The main celebrant, East Central Papua Region Bishop RT Reverend Kora Taboro declared that late John Iru would always be remembered, because of his workmanship in the church building. Reverend Siai said this church is evidence of late Iru’s knowledge, gifts and talents, which will be remembered for generations to come.