Funeral home opens in Madang

Governor, Ramsey Pariwa was given the honour on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 to officially open the funeral home that was built at a cost of approximately K1.5 million, situated near Siar village in Ward 5 of South Ambenob LLG in Madang district.

Governor Pariwa was joined by one of the three directors of Glenrowan Investment Limited, Rachael Glenville to cut the ribbon to signify the official opening of the new facility.

Following the official opening the public was taken on a brief tour of the facility including the reception area for receiving the deceased, the chapel where funeral services are held and the mortuary where the corpses are kept after embalming.

The Glenrowan Funeral home has its humble beginning in the Eastern Highlands Province in 2002 with its first set-up near Goroka town. Today the company has three establishments in the country including the one at 14-mile near Lae and the recent near Siar in Madang.

Rachael, along with her husband John and father in-law, Ian Glenville, who is a naturalized citizen and a former PNG Defence Force colonel also announced Rachel’s 44th birthday anniversary which added significance and splendor to the occasion.

Madang Governor Pariwa thanked Glenrowan investment Limited for choosing Madang to build another facility, stating that the new development is certain to attract other development to flow into the Siar community such as power and water supply and the sealing of the road.

Pariwa said such a development would change the face of the Siar community and its neighbouring villages. This will also encourage small to medium enterprises where mothers and youths would sell their produce.

Governor Pariwa committed K100,000 to support the new venture in Madang, at the occasion while acknowledging the new development in his province. He said the new funeral home at Siar would not only serve the population of Madang but also East and West Sepik and Manus provinces, who over the years had also been queried for funeral home service.