Frogs released after successful breeding

Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Manager, Ishimu Bebe, said: “It was a rewarding experience to release them back into their natural habitat after witnessing their growth from tiny tadpoles into adult green tree frogs.”

This success comes as part of the ongoing in-situ research program on the amphibian chytrid fungus (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis), that is being carried out by the park’s wildlife team. Phase one of this program is to develop captive frog management skills for the wildlife team at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

“Because the green tree frog species does not require extensive resources to maintain, our wildlife team were given the opportunity to develop basic skills in managing frog species in captivity. Their release is a great indication that we are ready to move forward with more difficult species to maintain,” explained Nature Park’s Curator, Brett Smith

The ultimate goal of the research program is to secure New Guinea’s amphibian fauna against the likely catastrophic impacts of the amphibian chytrid fungus. New Guinea is the world’s largest tropical island and remains the last major centre of amphibian biodiversity that is chytrid-free.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge, extended a special thank you to all those who supported them during this time.

“With your help we have been able to continue with conservation and research programs like this, as well as the care of our 550+ wildlife residents.”

The Nature Park is currently running a Wildlife Appeal to raise much needed support to help the Park continue to care for its animals and maintain essential operational services. For those wishing to support the Nature Park Wildlife Appeal, donations can be made directly to A/c: Port Moresby Nature Park, Bank: BSP, BSB: 088 202, A/c #: 1007071564, Reference “Wildlife Appeal” or via https://www.gofundme.com/f/port-moresby-nature-park039s-wildlife-appeal