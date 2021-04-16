Free Vasectomies

Marie Stopes (MSPNG) PNG is encouraging fathers and young men to consider having a vasectomy when they are certain they do not want any children.

MSPNG’s Director for Service Delivery, Loretta Bele said MSPNG has performed over 10,000 NSVs since it began operations in 2006.

“In 2009, when we started doing NSV, we served 17 men. By 2019, we provided vasectomies to more than 2,400 men in PNG, covering both rural and urban communities,” she said.

The fifteen-minute procedure differs from the traditional vasectomy method in that it does not require an incision to be made, it is less invasive and has a quicker recovery time. No admission is needed. The man walks in and walks out the same day.

Bele added that historically, men have had limited choice when it comes to family planning but they can now take a bigger role in family planning with this procedure.

MSPNG Family Planning Trainer and NSV clinical provider, Mulas Salum said the most common misconception is that it will be painful and the procedure will affect their sex-drive.

“Getting a vasectomy is something all men should think about and discuss with their partners. It is a very effective form of contraception and is much safer than tubal ligation,” he said.

Salum added that since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, MSPNG has seen an increase in its client numbers with many men reaching out to enquire about the permanent family planning method.