Fred Hollows empowers staff with GED training

The eye clinic attends to so many eye conditions and even rectifies through surgeries/operations for patients throughout the country.

The last three days starting on Wednesday, the Fred Hollows Foundation staff went into a rigorous intensive Gender, Equality and Diversity Training which was requested by Fred Hollows Foundation and facilitated by CARE International, at the Madang Lodge Hotel.

The 15 staff that took part in the training, learnt more about what Gender was really about and how Equality can be effective and the effects and issues surrounding Diversity in all aspects of life for each individual.

The training is a recommendation from a research that was carried out by Care International in 2021 in partnership with Fred Hollows foundation on Gender Analysis on Eye Care Services in PNG.

According to trainer, Lavinia Magiar, who is the Gender Advisor for Care PNG, the training was to make the eye care staff more sensitized to patients’ presentation, who are seeking eye care services at their clinic, especially women who are victims of gender-based violence.

Through the research, it was found that staff also needed specialized skills in handling those patients, and how they could best treat and assist them before they leave the clinic.

Staff interacted with each other and took time to share and exchange personal experiences regarding gender, equality and diversity.

The training evoked mixed feelings and strong sentimental emotions from participants from sharing their experiences with colleagues, which in some cases wouldn’t have surfaced if they had not had this training. It was an eye opener for them all.

Before carrying out the training, staff were advised to keep shared information confidential and within the training and to respect each other at the workplace with the known information from each individual. This has also created a safe place and an avenue for participants to speak out about issues around them which affect them at home and in the workplace.

Magiar hopes that with achieving the outcomes of the training, she is keen on seeing their partnership grow stronger with more similar trainings being conducted to assist staff work effectively on patients as well as in their outreach programs and awareness’s.

Fred Hollows General Manager, Agnes Mor, is thankful for this training as she now gets to know her staff on a personal level, so that Foundation can sought out avenues where they can better assist their staff to perform to the best of their abilities.

Mor also affirms that the Foundation has been proactive in providing counselling for staff where need be and with this training, she has found out that there needs to be more done in empowering staff to effectively assist patients.

She thanks Care International and would like to see that many more of these trainings can be pursued in future.