Fr. Nguyen Ordained

Bp Pedro Baquero jr, sdb, Bishop of Kerema was the Ordaining prelate.

He was joined by Fr Gregory Bicomong sdb, Provincial Superior of the Papua New Guinea Vice Province, Salesian and diocesan priests, religious, laypersons, and students. Several Vietnamese people also joined the celebration.

In his homily, Bp Pedro highlighted aspects from the Feast of the Transfiguration. He dwelt on: the figures of the Old Testament, Moses and Elijah, the Law and the Prophets; the Glorification of Jesus and the need to ‘Listen to Him’.

He encouraged the newly ordained to be ‘a Man of God’, a person of discernment, a man of prayer and to love Don Bosco.

Don Bosco Technological Institute, Boroko, led the singing at the celebration, while the Vietnamese community led the processions at the entrance and the offertory, representing his parents and family who joined the celebrations via video link.

Peter Nguyen Hoai Van was born on 0ctober, 10th 1982 in Daklak Province of Viet Nam to Peter Nguyen Sy Hao and Mary Hoang Thi Thanh. They are a family of seven children, two girls and five boys, of which two have joined the Salesians of Don Bosco.

Nguyen completed his high school at Buon Ma Thuatin 2020 and his university studies from the Hanoi University of Information Technology in 2008. At the same time, he joined the aspirant in Dalat City.

He made his first profession in Bathon community on August 14th, 2011, and his Perpetual profession at the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians in Papua New Guinea on July 6th, 2019.

He was ordained Deacon at the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians, Paranaque, Philippines on June 11th 2011 and finally ordained priest on Saturday 6th August, 2022.



The newly ordained thanked the Lord for the Gift of the Priesthood. He expressed his gratitude to his parents for their silent sacrifice and unconditional love.

He also thanked the Couples for Christ choir, the Vietnamese community and all who have helped him follow the Call of Christ.