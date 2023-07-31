Foundation delivers classroom for Nuku school

Digicel PNG Foundation has always been driven to invest in education for the past 15 years since it believes that every child has the right to education. On 12th July 2023, St. Francis Seim Hamtaba Primary School celebrated the launching of their new double classroom funded by Digicel Foundation through its Education Infrastructure Development Program.

St. Francis Seim Hamtaba Primary School is located in Nuku District in West Sepik Province with 436 students enrolled this year from grades three to eight.

Head teacher, Anna Sembenombo Wangs acknowledged Digicel PNG Foundation for recognizing the need in their school for a new classroom.

‘’The project is visible and shows a positive, quality learning environment for the children. This will enhance quality learning for future human resource for PNG.’’

7 Mile Workshop & Construction Company was engaged to lead the K350,000 worth project. Despite the challenging road conditions, the much-needed infrastructure was completed within the given timeframe.

The completed school infrastructure project comes with two fully furnished classrooms inclusive of 20 standard student desks, whiteboards, pin boards and teachers’ tables and chairs for each classroom.

The project also included a 9,000L Tuffa tank on a reinforced concrete base with a lockable tap to ensure the students have access to clean drinking water, and an additional two 900L Tuffa tanks are provided with a WASH facility for students.

The school and community were excited in organizing the official launch event at the school ground and invited representatives from the Provincial and District Education office, the Catholic Diocese of Aitape, and the Governor’s office.

Digicel PNG team in Wewak were also present to officiate the launch event.

Since its establishment in 2008, Digicel PNG Foundation is proud to continue its mark in education in PNG. To date, Digicel PNG Foundation has invested K169 million kina in all its projects across the country, with over K2.067 million for West Sepik Province. This includes one elementary and ten primary school classroom projects.

Digicel PNG Foundation will continue to work in partnership with the government, communities and other stakeholders to ensure we create a world where no child is left behind.