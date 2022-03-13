FODE students graduate from Balimo College

Three years into its program and registered under the PNG National Department of Education, Balimo College offers a second chance at education for those who have slipped out of the school system, providing a pathway for those that want to upgrade their exam results in order to pursue tertiary studies.

The Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) manages this PNG Sustainable Development Program (SDP) education initiative and this successful partnership enrolled 300 students from the Balimo catchment area in grades 9 to 12 each year. The college also operates two sub-centres in Morehead and Kiunga.

Middle Fly District Education Coordinator Daniel Imowa, Balimo Mayor Kawe Biyama, Juddy Aoae, SDP Program Manager, Dr. Genevieve Nelson, KTF CEO, the FODE program’s inaugural Principal, Nauli Duwaba and current Principal, Brian Wafia presented the matriculation certificates to the successful students.

Aoae remarked, “Our vision is to see that all our programs have a lasting benefit for the people of Western Province. We work with our partners to empower the community to take ownership and do what they are capable of doing to improve their lives. The students have committed themselves to work hard to achieve recognised certificates that qualify them entry into higher education institutions in the country, including the Balimo College Teacher Training program. This second chance of entry into secondary education encourages students and parents to take this program seriously and work towards achieving their dreams. Many people from Western Province, especially in the Middle and South Fly districts have never heard of the FODE pathway, so it was a challenging time for our students who worked so hard to achieve what we are witnessing today.”

Graduate Mudato Somono received the Community Peer Support Award. As a grandmother she regards this occasion as “the best achievement of my life” and has encouraged to pursue their goals. She has inspired staff and fellow students alike with her commitment to the college community, and has been helping to maintain college facilities over the past two years as a volunteer.

Balimo College graduates now have the opportunity to progress to tertiary studies in teaching and other professions, explains KTF Head of Education, Martha Bentley.

“In an incredibly exciting development, those graduating from the Balimo College FODE program are now able to undertake tertiary studies right here at Balimo College. Thanks to SDP’s commitment to creating education opportunities in Western Province, the partnership worked closely with DHERST throughout 2021 so that Balimo College can now offer the PNG Diploma of Primary Teaching to students, the first institution in Western Province to offer this course. Our inaugural intake of 40 tertiary students, includes graduates from our FODE program. They have now embarked on a three-year study program in pursuit of their dream to become teachers in Western Province…. Balimo College is providing opportunities for people from Western Province to serve their communities as properly trained teachers.”