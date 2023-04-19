Five men charged for extortion

Managing Director of Kuima Security Service, Anthon Kaupa, was in his office at Taurama with a suspect and others on the Monday 10th of April midday, when his iPhone went missing.

The suspects and his accomplices allegedly called Kaupa the next day to return his phone on a payment of K500 for its return. They informed Kaupa to meet at Bautama, in Central Province.

Police officers from Sector Patrol 104 Unit quickly hatched a plan to capture the suspects, after Kaupa called notifying the NCD Police.

A policeman in civilian accompanied, Kaupa in his vehicle to meet the suspects whilst other policemen followed in another unmarked vehicle.

The five suspects were rounded up and apprehended. The phone was recovered and given back to the owner.

Kaupa acknowledged the police officers for the excellent execution of the operation handling it professionally.