 

First landing

16:12, September 24, 2023
Aiyu airstrip in the Eastern Highlands Province witnessed its very first landing recently after two years of hard work by the community.

Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) pilot, Andy Symmonds embarked on the maiden flight to Aiyu and shared his experience.

He was welcomed with a singsing, the participants danced around the aircraft.

All the local dignitaries were in attendance, including local government members, pastors, and newly appointed MAF agents. He gave them some instructions on the care and maintenance of the strip.

The community advised Symmonds that the nearest operational airstrips were at least a full day's walk away, over difficult swampy terrain.

The Aiyu airstrip is built on an elevated plateau, so it drains well and has a good, firm surface. 

