Finschhafen leader applauds growth

Apart from the Finschhafen Airport, a new police station was opened, including a police barracks, police post and the Gagidu fish and vegetable market.

K5 million has been committed by the National Fisheries Authority to set up Gagidu’s fish and storage facility while the Government has committed a K3 million seed capital to establish a buying point for major commodities like cocoa, copra and vanilla.

Ward councilor of Hube LLG, Baseng Zango, urged the people of Finschhafen to appreciate and take care of the infrastructure.

He outlined that it does not matter who is delivering the services; what is important is that, services are finally reaching the people.

“People have seen that big development has taken place,” he said.

“We have development in our ward areas, LLGs and in our district headquarters.

“And also Finschhafen-Lae national road; it’s under construction now.

“Just some kilometres to reach Pindiu Station, Hube LLG headquarters and also Burum-Kuat LLG.”

Zango has appealed for unity to ensure all Finschhafen can enjoy the basic government services that they are entitled to.