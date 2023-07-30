Financial assistance for Rabaul schools

Governor Michael Marum visited Sikut Matupit Primary and Matupit Island Primary at the Sikut Matupit ward presenting the cheque.

Marum was accompanied by Deputy Provincial Administrator Social Services, Marakan Uvano, Kombiu LLG President, Michael Warium and other officers from the Governor’s office.

When presenting the cheque, Marum said since his appointment as the Governor, the best thing that ever happened to him is when he goes out to the public or visits communities and meets children.

He said spending time with children and mothers in the market as everyone is the same there should be no differences or special treatment to anyone.

He said that leadership is action and not position and with a little contribution from the province to the school the students can go a long way and they can have a better future.

“Some of the students are still crowding up in one classroom therefore this assistance is to help these schools to build learning facilities for the students,” he said.

Maru said there are many services that need to be improved such as roads and electrification and they are working on that to better these services in the LLG and other areas as well and they will come in ways they can.

The funding is from the Provincial Service Improvement Program (PSIP) funding.