Fellowship Helps Put Youth On Better Path

The youth were encouraged by Probation Minister from Gabone, Garo Kila, to stop the consumption of drugs and alcohol and start concentrating on proper social activities like sports.

“Young people are the leaders for tomorrow’s church and it is very encouraging to see youth coming together in fellowship to build and extend the mission of God,” Kila.

More than 50 youths as young as 13 from Gabone attended the combined fellowship held from the 7th – 8th of May. They participated with dancing, singing and drama.

The Gabone youths also visited the sick and those living with a disability, to pray and have fellowship with them.

The return combined fellowship will be on the 25th – 26th of June, were Sivitatana Youth will travel to Gabone Village.