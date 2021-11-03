Farmset Donates To K92 Hospital

Martin Agonae, Farmset Managing Director said that through its KKB business arm, Farmset had been assisting Kainantu rural hospital for the past 5 years. Major contributions continue.

“These people have a community business called KKB and KKB has 70% shares in Farmset and we work towards improving the lives of people here,” Agonae said.

Agnes Keniko, Farmset Branch Manager in Kainantu said the hospital was in need and so they decided to assist. Keniko hopes the donation can be able to help those admitted to the hospital so they can get better and return home.

Senior Executive Medical Officer for Kainantu Rural Hospital, Dr. Tara Susuke said if it was not for the KKB, Kainantu Hospital would have been long gone.

“We are barely surviving here at the Kainantu hospital. This partnership, which KKB established with the Kainantu Hospital in 2015 or 16 until now, has saved this hospital. Unlike all other health facilities in Eastern Highlands, Kainantu is privileged to have KKB partnership,” Dr Susuke said.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr. Joseph Apa said this community assistance towards Kainantu Rural Hospital comes through a trust account set up by Kainantu and Obura Wonenara districts to support the hospital.

“We want to build this hospital further and we acknowledge partners like Farmset and other companies and even mining companies which are operating here in Kainantu, to realize the need and assist to build this hospital into a bigger hospital,” Dr. Apa said.

He said when the hospital is bigger with more facilities added, they will bring in more doctors and nurses, and through the KKB and Kainantu Hospital Trust, overseas assistance can be obtained to help expand to serve a larger population.

Dr Apa added that very soon they will be building an operating theatre and the Accidents and Emergency department.