Farmers to Train Others

On a recent mission to Ambunti-Drekikier, East Sepik Province the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)-led EU-STREIT Programme conducted two Trainers of Trainers (ToTs) trainings on Cocoa Bud Grafting, Vanilla Cultivation, Husbandry and Processing in collaboration with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) and Cocoa Board.

Building on previous technical assistance provided by the EU-STREIT PNG in August, the Programme continued with technical assistance to Hambini village in early September.

The participants are expected to act as trainers for members of their community and impart the knowledge and skills gained to at least 10 farmers in their cluster groups, hence benefiting 2000 people in the Hambini community.

The training was aimed at enabling cocoa farmers to replace old cocoa trees, including those affected by cocoa pod borer (CPB) pest, which has resulted in low production and loss in income for countless rural households.

Bud grafting is the latest innovative technique in cocoa cultivation, which EU-STREIT PNG is promoting along with the distribution of 18 CPB tolerant species recommended by the Cocoa Board among cocoa farming communities in the Sepik region.

For the farmers, it was an awakening, learning opportunity they have been waiting for many years.

“We know cocoa pod borer pest is the issue and the only way to address it is to rehabilitate with new cocoas. Through this programme, we can now be able to produce good quality cocoa to attract better markets,” said 62-year-old Michael Butehe, an active local cocoa farmer.

Shedding tears, Butehe described EU-STREIT PNG as an intervention that will unfold a brighter future for his people.

“We are cultivating cocoa, but who will come and teach us how to cultivate and produce quality beans properly, but today the FAO through EU-STREIT PNG and PNG Cocoa Board is assisting us in moving forward from where we are,” he added.

The same participants continued for another two-day vanilla training on proper cultivation, husbandry and processing methods early last month.

One highlight of the training was the introduction of a simple, efficient technique to pollinate vanilla flowers. The technique only requires lifting the rostellum, which acts as a shield between the stamen and stigma, and then pressing the stamen with the thumb gently down to the stigma for successful pollination.

“The advantage of this method is the speed and accuracy of pollinating vanilla flowers in the morning between 6:30 am to 10:30 am, which is the best time for pollination,” explained the FAO National Vanilla Production Officer and Training Facilitator, Nanda Siri.

All participants had the opportunity to practice this pollination technique during practical sessions and picked up the skills very quickly.

“With this new knowledge, I can now do pollination well to produce good quality beans for a higher income to support my children’s school fees,” said Lois Sambrehel, a single mum with three teenage children.

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme continues to guide, mentor and work closely with the farmers, supporting them to increase both the quality and quantity of vanilla beans they produce.