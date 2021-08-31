Farmers Buying-Point Launched

The Walter’s Farming Association (WFA) Sub-Buying Point is part of the ‘Stretim Ai Dua Pastem” initiative that the Namatanai District Development Authority (NDDA) is implementing.

Local MP Walter Schnaubelt said, “We are walking the talk and we are delivering at the door steps so that the farmers in Lelet do not have to go to Namatanai to hours away to sell their vegetables.”

“This is the beginning of many more sub-buying points to come because the farmers now have money that they can spend and save for their children’s school fees and other expenses,” Schnaubelt added.

He said it is the first sub-buying point to be built in the Namatanai District at the cost of K10,000 since the establishment of the WFA Buying Point in 2018.

The WFA Buying Point is a conduit that comes under the Namatanai Advancement Limited (NAL), the business arm of the NDDA.

Six Local Level Governments hold 4 percent each of shares in the company totaling 24%, with 76% held by the NDDA.

NAL chief executive officer Hosea Kalis said, “The buying point is to improve livelihood and to bring people to convert the land and to bring returns to see the sweat of the money. We have another subsidiary under fresh produce called Namatanai Agro Industry in which we are working in partnership with Innovative Agro Industries to introduce farming at the next level.”

He added, “We will have factory to mill casava and cocoa, as well as hatchery for eggs of about 4,000 per day and there will be poultry production which we expect to get off the ground by December this year.”

Meanwhile NAL Buying Point Operations Manager Sam Lakneke said within a month the sub-buying point in Lelet had supplied 3.5 tonnes of assorted vegetables valued at about K6,000 per day.

He said the second supply was about 5 tonnes so they had to use three trucks to execute the tasks.

“We were able to send these vegetables straight to Lihir because they were fresh. Those working in the sub-buying point at Lelet were trained with the main buying point so there is quality in handling everything and they were able to execute correctly.

“Our farmers are happy because the sub-buying point has saved them cost of the risk of travelling long distances to Namatanai. The Lelet farmers are no longer supplying to the main buying point in Namatanai and the same process takes place in terms of their transactions for their funds almost immediately,” Lakneke said.

He said there were plans to build other sub-buying points in Sentral East Lamasong, Matalai, Konoagil LLG, Tanair and Lihir Islands.