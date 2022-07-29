Farewell Chief Jacob Luke

Governor Saonu acknowledged the efforts of the Late Chief Luke in the transport industry of the Morobe Province and Papua New Guinea.

He described the Late Chief Luke as a simple, yet hardworking man who contributed to the Economy of the country and provided many opportunities for Morobeans and fellow Papua New Guineans.

“On behalf of the people of Lae City and Morobe Province, I would like to take this time to praise the leadership late Chief Luke has shown towards the Business Sector of the Country by demonstrating that Papua New Guinean’s are capable of entrepreneurship skills at National to International Level.

“Although originally from Enga Province, Late Chief Luke called Lae City and Morobe province his home and even based the headquarters of his entire operations in Lae City.

“I would like to pass my sincere condolences to his wife, children and family on behalf of the people of Morobe Province.”

Governor Saonu said his passing was at a very crucial time for Papua New Guinea going to the poll and therefore his legacy will remain a memory fitting to this significant time for the country to choose its next crop of Leaders to lead the nation into prosperity.

“On behalf of my wife Marilyn and my family I would like to honour the Late Chief Luke for his legacy & benchmark left behind for the next generation of Papua New Guineans to embrace.”