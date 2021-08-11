Fairies Leave Park

Visitors of the Park, majority of them being families with children as young as a year-old could be seen with their parents enjoying the various activities such as fairy face-painting, a bouncy castle and a mystery puzzle activity.

The Lae Biscuit Mystery of the Liklik Toti was a huge crowd drawer as the fairy activity had a weekly draw of prizes with 20 lucky weekly winners who won prizes sponsored by the event’s major sponsor.

Last Sunday, the last day of the Fairies in the Park event, the Park hosted a Live Grand Draw on to gift participants of the Mystery of the Liklik Toti Fairy Puzzle Activity.

The grand draw consisted of four major prizes sponsored by PNG Air, Holiday Inn & Suites, Enzo’s Express Take-away and Airways Hotel.

Grand prizewinner of a round-trip ticket from PNG Air was Mark James. Three-year-old Wilhelm Tambagle was the happiest of the two 2nd Prize winners, winning himself a Night’s Accommodation at Holiday Inn. The other 2nd Prize winner was Jesse Kiohin.

Two very deserving 3rd prize winners were Nemaiah Nita and Natasha Tau who each won themselves and a family member, a lunch buffet voucher at the Vue Restaurant courtesy of Airways Hotel.

Nemaiah Nita and his mum were regulars at the Lae Biscuit Fairies in the Park event every weekend.

However, it was truly a magical experience for Natasha Tau, who had diverted her parents’ plans for their Sunday afternoon by asking them to bring her to the Fairy Village to take part in the competition as well as have her dress up as a fairy.

Granting her wish they brought her to the Port Moresby Nature Park after midday, where not only did we catch a glimpse of her in her beautiful fairy outfit, but also caught her as one of the last minute entries for the Grand Draw.

Fourth Prize winners of FREE JUMBO PIZZA Vouchers courtesy of Enzo’ Express Take-away are Racheal Winnie, Tyronnie Peandi, Junniel Kenim and Brodie Thavuru.

The Nature Park thanked all its guests that visited who participated in the various activities staged at the Fairy Village, adding much needed colour and magic at the Park for everyone to share the same happy experience each weekend.

The Park’s General Manager, David Thompson said: “On behalf of the management and staff at Port Moresby Nature Park, we offer our greatest thanks to the event sponsor, Lae Biscuit Company for making it possible in hosting another huge family event at the Park.”