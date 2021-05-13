ExxonMobil donates to School

The Bogi Literacy School received a playground equipment from ExxonMobil PNG on behalf of the PNG LNG Project.

The school is located near the PNG LNG Plant in Central Province, has about 60 students and serves as an early learning centre for children between the ages of five and eight.

Alyssa Warner, PNG LNG Plant Asset Manager said the donation eventuated as a result of their visit to the school last year to donate PPE equipment.

“We noticed that the school had a large playing field for the children that could accommodate playground equipment. So we got the seesaw and slides to bring over,” Ms Warner said.

Bogi Literacy School Head Teacher, Rabia Morea expressed gratitude for the continuous support ExxonMobil PNG offers.

“The children are excited about this playground equipment, and I believe they will be motivated to find joy through playing on the seesaw and the slides,” Morea said.