Evicted citizens in makeshift homes

Without any prior re-settlement arrangements, they have been forced to live in makeshift shelters on an open field for over a month.

With the help of churches and some kind-hearted citizens, they were given tarpaulins to provide them temporary shelters. An organisation called NCD Welfare Network has also came to their aid with funding assistance.

Since their eviction in early February, children attending school are being affected. The strong winds and wet weather is worsening the situation. One of students said the eviction exercise is affecting them psychologically because they are not living in conditions that allow them to attend classes. He has called on the government to help them.

Women and girls are also struggling for privacy, a decent space and a lack of water and proper sanitation. They have also called to the government to address the situation.

Sharley Harvey is the Erima Women’s Representative. She says the government has turned a blind eye on her and her people.

“My message to the government is that you have failed us in not settling us properly. You did not inform us where we are going to live. But I want to tell you that I am not a foreigner. This is my country and I am a citizen here!” Harvey exclaimed.