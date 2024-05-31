EVE hosts “Table Dialogues”

Co-founder Imelda Griffin said the bi-annual event creates spaces for public discussion on issues affecting women in the country as well as honour the achievements of Papua New Guineans who are championing these causes.

The topic for this Table Dialogues event is “Are there any more safe spaces left for women in Papua New Guinea?" in response to the prevalence of "Women & Security" issues happening in the country. Whether it is violence at home, sexual harassment in the workplace, armed hold-ups in public spaces or the impact of gun-violence during tribal wars, women are often the vulnerable casualties of these violent acts.

The keynote speaker is retired Major General Jerry Singirok, an anti-gun violence advocate who now works with the United Nations charter for violence and plans to undertake an arms violence survey at the end of June. In 2005, the government then, appointed him as chairman of the Guns Control Committee which presented the Guns Report with 244 recommendations that remains dormant to date.

A panel discussion will follow with three anti-violence advocates who will each bring a unique perspective on why PNG has serious security issues and its impact on women’s development and empowerment. Members of the panel will also share insights and solutions to address this problem, which is eroding the moral fabric of society.

Panelists will include; Vavine Anang, anti-gun violence advocate and former member of the Guns Control Committee; Phillie Julai, Coordinator of Senisim PNG, a national transformation movement, and journalist Frieda Kana, a 25-year media veteran who is also the publicity ambassador for Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light, an international peace non-government organisation (NGO) based in Seoul, Korea.

Table Dialogues, is an initiative that also aims to promote thought, inquiry and discussion among university students on matters of national importance.

The dialogue will be from 6pm to 8:30pm.