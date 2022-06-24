EU-STREIT Creates Income Earning Opportunities

This is part of its mission to support efforts towards reducing rural poverty. Led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the creation of these employment opportunities in remote communities where there are limited income-generating activities because of lack of accessible roads to markets is a relief to many disadvantaged households.

This month the ILO team visited some of these beneficiaries who are employed in the Road Maintenance Groups (RMGs) working on a 17.7km-long Walkasa Mai-Wanwan road and an 8km-long Yiminum-Wilbowe road in the Nuku District of Sandaun Province.

For the beneficiaries, this is a lifetime opportunity for a regular and steady income to support their and their families' everyday needs, and one important concern for the struggling families is paying for their siblings' and kids' school fees and associate costs.

Among the struggling families are some widows like Marathia, aged 59, from Yiminum Village, who works on the Yiminum-Wilbowe road.

“My husband died, and we were really struggling because our families have their own problems to take care of. Now, I am very happy with this job, which I joined last year. It helps with school fees for my children,” said Marathia.

Marathia was left with five children to support, including one who is attending final year studies at a vocational training nearby. With the income as an RMG, she was able to pay K500 school fee last year and early this year she paid K250.

She said the community is also happy to see her contribution in a job they usually see as for men only.

For youths like Jena Suwa this employment opens a new window to their life. She was not able to complete her studies after year 10 in 2018.

“I'm very happy today because I was doing nothing in the house. I will now save some money to prepare to go back to school to become a nurse,” said Jena.

Sony Apo is another youth who completed Grade 8 in 2015 and is looking forward to some money to upgrade. He dreams of becoming a carpenter to continue the legacy of his late 'big daddy'.

“Big daddy was the only skilled man we had in the family, and I'm ready to become a carpenter.”

The main works that encompass the road routine maintenance aspect to be undertaken by the RMGs include pothole patching, vegetation clearing, drainage and general cleaning along the road in preparation for engagement of a contractor to perform specific maintenance on these farm-to-market access and feeder roads.