EU-STREIT aims to light up Osima

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme is committed to providing clean and renewable energy to improve the lives of the rural Sepik region.

Through the support, it will enable the consistency of electricity for health and education services. About 10,000 inhabitants of Osima and three neighbouring villages will benefit from this support.

As part of the European Union in Papua New Guinea-STREIT PNG Programme, to rehabilitate and further develop their cocoa production, the villagers are also being supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

According to STREIT PNG Programme, the health facility in Osima village currently uses electricity generated by a small battery that becomes inactive during low sunlight days, forcing nursing officers to revert to using torches and mobile phone lights when helping mothers to deliver babies at night.

The 62-year-old primary school in the area which enrolls 222 students also misses out on the use of modern teaching technology like printers, photocopiers, and computers or laptops as well as the internet to prepare and deliver educational modules.

“We are privileged to see this solar power system in place to use some modern teaching tools and materials we don’t have in the past,” said Head Teacher, Demek Kelly.

Father Solomon of Osima Parish added that it is a changing point for the people of Osima to strengthen their lifestyle into the future.

Osima is one of six sites in the Sepik Region selected to be supported with renewable solar power by UNDP under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme.